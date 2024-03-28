The Jinx - Part Two Teaser Released by HBO

In 2015 The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst premiered on HBO and took the world by storm. Across six episodes the series profiled convicted murderer Robert Durst, revealing the trail of bodies that followed in his wake and the way he was ability to navigate prosecution for all of them. The final moment of the last episode became one of the most talked about ending sequences on HBO since The Sopranos as Durst confessed into a hot mic that he had "killed them all." As a result of the show, Durst was prosecuted and sent to jail, where he died. Now nine years later, HBO has even more episodes and they've debuted the first preview for The Jinx – Part Two.

Set to premiere Sunday, April 21 on HBO, with new episodes debuting weekly on HBO and streaming on Max, the premium cable channel described the series as follows: "The Jinx – Part Two is a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning documentary series from Andrew Jarecki, which debuted on HBO in 2015. In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst's prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now."

Andrew Jarecki, the director of The Jinx and The Jinx – Part Two, first directed the 2010 feature film All Good Things which was loosely inspired by the Robert Durst case and Ryan Gosling in perhaps the most generous casting of the 21st century. Since Jarecki shot a lot of interview footage with actual persons involved in the case, it eventually propelled him to the documentary itself, some of it was even used in The Jinx.

Sporting a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Jinx was nominated for six Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and won two, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Nonfiction Programming. The series also won a Peabody Award.