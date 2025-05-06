The Last of Us Season 2’s Most Controversial Moment Fits the Story HBO Is Telling

HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us never hides what it is. The series starts by focusing on the build-up of the outbreak rather than the moments right before it opens up the world to chaos. Things get back on track after that, but Season 1 still takes plenty of creative liberties with the source material, such as spending an entire episode exploring Bill and Frank’s relationship that is only hinted at in the game. Choices like that, while unconventional, help flesh out The Last of Us‘ world and make the show unique rather than a shot-for-shot remake of the games.

However, not every alteration is praised as much as the Bill and Frank episode. Season 2, especially, switches things up and is getting plenty of heat because of it. The biggest gripe from diehard fans of the games stems from the scene in Season 2, Episode 4, “Day One,” where Ellie finds out that Dina is pregnant. But what’s being overlooked is that Dina’s role in the story isn’t the same one from the game, and her new one allows Ellie to let down her safeguards.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II game!

Ellie & Dina Butt Heads in The Last of Us Part II

Just like in the show, Ellie witnesses Joel’s death at the hands of Abby and her friends in The Last of Us Part II. After Tommy, who is on patrol with Joel when he saves Abby, gives Ellie all the information he can about the Washington Liberation Front, she sets her sights on Seattle. Dina agrees to accompany Ellie because she wants to be a supportive friend and is catching feelings. The general vibe of their journey is pretty tense, though, because Dina is being much more cautious than Ellie, wanting to make it home in one piece. Unfortunately, things reach a boiling point when Dina figures out she’s pregnant with Jesse’s baby.

Ellie doesn’t take the news well, going as far as to call Dina a “burden,” because in her mind, she’s on a suicide mission, but with a baby in the equation, she has to think twice about the risks. Ellie decides to just go on without Dina, leaving her in the theater to rest and gather information. Little by little, though, Ellie’s experiences start to change her perspective, and after a brutal confrontation with Abby, she gives up her quest for revenge and leaves Seattle in the rearview to be with Dina.

Things are very different in the HBO show, with the reveal of Dina’s pregnancy not even attempting to capture the game’s serious tone. However, that’s by design because Dina isn’t looking to head back to Jackson with her tail between her legs anytime soon.

Dina’s on Her Own Quest for Revenge in The Last of Us Season 2

The change to Ellie’s attitude makes sense in HBO’s story because of what happens in Season 2, Episode 2, “Through the Valley.” Instead of Tommy, Dina is with Joel when Abby’s group gets their hands on him, and before Mel knocks her out, she learns their names and catches a glimpse of the WLF logo on their bag. The quick thinking allows Dina to formulate a plan while Ellie is in the hospital for three months, which proves to Joel’s surrogate daughter that her friend is just as serious about the mission.

While Ellie likely believes that she’s carrying the guilt alone during her time at the hospital, HBO makes it clear that Dina’s hurting just as much. They bond over the loss of Joel and support each other in every way, so by the time Dina realizes that she’s pregnant, there’s no reason for Ellie to lash out. Ellie truly believes in her heart that the two of them will finish the mission and head home to live a happy life with the baby. Sure, Bella Ramsey doesn’t get to flex their acting chops the same way Ashley Johnson did in Part II, but that doesn’t mean the show is failing the game; it’s not even trying to tell the same story.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming now on Max.

Are you upset about The Last of Us changing Ellie’s reaction to Dina being pregnant? Do you feel like the changes to the story make the scene make sense? Let us know in the comments below!