The Last of Us Just Gave the Game’s Most Underbaked Character a More Important Role

It’s incredibly difficult to adapt video games for live-action. There are far more projects like Borderlands than Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, one property had all of the qualities to make a great live-action movie or show the minute it hit shelves: The Last of Us. A postapocalyptic tale about a man defending a young girl from various threats, Naughty Dog’s game hit all the right notes. The game was such a success that HBO decided to try its hand at turning it into a live-action TV show.

The first season went off without a hitch, but the real challenge came in adapting the second game, The Last of Us: Part II. Well, three episodes into Season 2, it’s clear that HBO knows what it’s doing, as Part II‘s most underbaked character already has a crucial role that’s sure to set the stage for bigger things down the line.

HBO’s The Last of Us Is Making Sure That Dina Isn’t an Afterthought

The changes to Dina’s story become apparent in Episode 1. She already has a strong relationship with Joel, to the point where they discuss his feelings about Ellie. However, Episode 2, “Through the Valley,” is when things really take a turn. Dina (played by Alien: Romulus and Superman actress Isabella Merced) accompanies Joel on his patrol when he stumbles across Abby and agrees to meet up with her friends to recruit reinforcements to help Jackson Hole in its fight against the infected. Tommy is in this spot in Part II, and he even takes a beating at the hands of Abby’s crew. Dina gets off easy in that regard, but she’s traumatized nonetheless after realizing what happened to Joel.

The events of “Through the Valley” push Dina to come up with a very well-thought-out plan in Episode 3, “The Path,” to get to Seattle, where she knows the militia Abby’s group is part of, the Washington Liberation Front (W.L.F.) operates. She even hides everything she knows from Ellie for months to ensure that her friend heals up and is ready to leave Jackson Hole when the time is right. It’s a stark contrast from the game, which sees Dina just go along for the ride because she doesn’t want Ellie traveling across the country alone. Placing Dina in the middle of the action is proving to be a positive change for the story, and that’s not likely to change as the season continues.

Dina Has as Much At Stake as Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2

The last couple of minutes of “The Path”, we see Dina and Ellie arrive in Seattle and get a rude awakening. They find a group of people dead on the road and assume that Abby and the WLF are to blame. While on the one hand, this sight is sure to fuel the fire already inside the young duo, it’s also proof that the group they’re hunting is very capable. However, they push on anyway, and it’s starting to become clear that there’s virtually nothing that will make them second-guess their decision because of their motivations. They both loved Joel and won’t let the people who took him away from them get away with it.

Dina’s newfound role (and the charisma of Merced’s performance) opens the door for all kinds of interesting possibilities for The Last of Us TV series, including her getting her own revenge. She was dealing with frostbite when she met Abby and her crew and was unable to fight back because of it. With her strength back and an ally by her side, she could seek out Manny, who held her at gunpoint – or Mel, who administered the drug that knocked her out – and give them a taste of their own medicine. Going down this route would take the already-great story from the game about Ellie’s quest for revenge and add another ingredient to the mix that never had a chance to blossom the first time.

The Last of Us Season 2 is streaming now on Max.

