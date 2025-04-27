The Last of Us Has Its Own In Universe Comics (But Will They Ever Really Be Released?)

The success of The Last of Us as a multimedia franchise is undeniable. Since its debut in 2013, it has not only achieved universal acclaim as a video game —its original form— but has also garnered massive viewership and praise as a television series, along with remarkable success in merchandising and licensing. However, one major media platform where the franchise lacks a strong presence is comic books. Other than the four-issue limited series The Last of Us: American Dreams, which was published shortly after the original game’s release, the franchise has yet to venture further into the compelling world of comics.

Considering the success other franchises have had in tapping into the comic book fanbase —and given The Last of Us’ broad popularity across various forms of media — the absence of a dedicated comic book line is a surprising omission. What makes it even more unexpected is the existence of Savage Starlight, a well-developed in-universe comic series featuring a compelling plot, a rich cast of characters, and a deep lore that seems tailor-made for a real-world comic book adaptation.

Savage Starlight is Just As Good As The Last of Us

Savage Starlight was initially introduced to fans in the original game as a series of “in-game collectibles.” Finding these items during gameplay allowed players to unlock bonuses, power-ups, or other special benefits. The television series also references Savage Starlight. However, unlike traditional collectibles, Savage Starlight became part of the narrative not only through discussions of its characters and stories by Ellie and others but also through glimpses of actual in-game comic books and trading cards. Before the monster apocalypse ravaged the world, Savage Starlight was a popular comic book in the United States, and its popularity persisted afterward. It provided a source of entertainment and inspiration for children like Ellie, who were forced to mature quickly.

From what can be gathered from in-game content and television discussions, Savage Starlight is a sci-fi action story centered around Dr. Daniela Star and her efforts to advance humanity’s exploration of space through cutting-edge technology that enables traversing vast distances in short times. However, these advancements inadvertently attract the Travelers — a ruthless alien race intent on annihilating humanity. Forced to abandon her mission of discovery, Star allies with the daring spaceship captain James Ryan in a desperate fight for survival. As the last line of defense, Starr must outthink and outmaneuver the Travelers to prevent extinction.

Savage Starlight Is Unlikely to see the Light of Day – But It Should

Of course, focusing on an in-series plot element is not the traditional approach to adapting a video game into a comic book. However, it serves several purposes that may overcome Naughty Dog’s —creators of The Last of Us— hesitation to expand the franchise into the comic book medium. Indeed, if Naughty Dog is concerned about losing control over the brand, surrendering the creative direction of the franchise’s development, or perceiving an incompatibility between the story and the comic book format, Savage Starlight offers a compelling alternative. Through the established fan base of this in-story comic series, The Last of Us could organically extend its narrative reach while maintaining creative integrity.

Since Savage Starlight is already presented as a comic book within The Last of Us universe, adapting it into a real-world comic series wouldn’t be a stretch. It would enrich the overarching The Last of Us narrative by giving fans a deeper insight into the story that Ellie cherishes so deeply. Moreover, because its plot is distinct from that of The Last of Us, the creators could expand the universe without interfering with the core storyline of Ellie and Joel’s journey.

In fact, there would be no need to strictly adhere to the established canon. Fans would embrace it—not as a distraction from the main narrative, but as a meaningful addition to it. Reading the comic could even inspire new readers to dive into the game or show. Perhaps most importantly, while the broad strokes of Savage Starlight’s story are already established, the finer details remain unwritten. This gives Naughty Dog the creative freedom to shape its direction beyond what is already known.

While it’s clear that Naughty Dog has prioritized developing the franchise through video games and television, they’re overlooking a significant opportunity to expand its cultural footprint even further through a comic book adaptation. If the positive reception of The Last of Us: American Dreams is any indication, a follow-up comic seems poised for success. Though it seems unlikely that a Savage Starlight series is in the making, to do so would be a win-win scenario for the creators and fans of The Last of Us who would be eager to see it become a reality.