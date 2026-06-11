The Last of Us Season 3 Adds Peter Sarsgaard As Show Pauses Production

On of television’s most anticipated returns is The Last of Us. While the Naughty Dog video game-based series is a bit divisive among fans of the game, the series continues to be popular with viewers eager to see where the story will go next after the devastating events of Season 2. But while we got some disappointing news earlier this week with the revelation that the series’ Season 3 production is currently on hiatus a new update confirms that things are still moving ahead—and the cast is getting a bit larger, too.

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According to Deadline, Peter Sarsgaard. has joined the cast of The Last of Us’ third season. Per the report, Sarsgaard will be playing Amon, one of the leaders of The Seraphites. The character is not one that is canon to the Naughty Dog game but is instead an original addition for the television series. It’s said that this is a recurring role, though we can likely expect some significant impact when it comes to the character as the Seraphites play a major role in the overall story arc of Abby Anderson (Kaitlyn Dever), who Season 3 is expected to focus on.

The Last of Us Casting Is Reassuring News For The HBO Series

While the recent news about the series’ production going on hiatus for pretty much the entire month of June may have been distressing for fans, some of which who took it as a bad sign for the series, this casting news is actually very reassuring. It shows that things are definitely still moving forward even with the production delay. Sarsgaard is also a strong addition to the cast, even in a recurring role, The Emmy-nominated actor has appeared in a number of excellent series, including The Killing, Dopesick, and Presumed Innocent. He has also appeared a number of films, including The Batman. It’s also expected that The Last of Us will resume production later this summer as it’s widely believed that the reason for the production hiatus is the FIFA World Cup as Vancouver, British Columbia is one of the host cities and The Last of Us films nearby.

It will ultimately be very interesting to see how Sarsgaard’s Ammon factors into The Last of Us. Season 2 hit fans with quite a few shocking moments, including the heart wrenching death of Pedro Pascal’s Joel, and ended with the twist that at least a portion of Season 3 will be told from Abby’s perspective. In the game, the Seraphites, an antagonistic cult at war with the Washington Liberation Front (WLF) for the control of Seattle that, while Abby initially is fighting them, she ends up with a major dynamic shift. While we don’t know specifics of exactly how the series will approach this shift or what Ammon’s part within the Seraphites is, it isn’t a stretch to think that he could factor into things greatly.

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