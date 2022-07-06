The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Releases Prime-Exclusive Sneak Preview

Prime Video has released a new sneak preview of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. Unlike the show's first trailer, released during the Super Bowl, or the more recent television spot, this preview is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. You can get a taste embedded below. The sneak preview is comprised mostly of scenic shots as the various characters in the Middle-earth series glance upwards at a meteorite falling from the sky. This meteorite will bring with it the mysterious Stranger, who first encounters the Harfoot called Nori. His role in the show remains a mystery. The preview ends by revealing a new teaser is set to release on July 14th, Amazon's Prime Day.

Meteorites are not common in Middle-earth. One that stands out is the "flaming star" that fell from heaven, made of black iron that the elf Eöl forged into armor (giving him the moniker "The Black Elf") and two swords, Anguirel and Anglachel, each of which seemed to possess their own will. The latter later became Gurthang, the sword of Túrin Turambar, the tragic hero of The Children of Húrin. Gurthang was broken and buried with Túrin during the First Age. The Rings of Power occurs during Middle-earth's Second Age, but we still wonder -- especially with The Rings of Power condensing the timeline somewhat -- if the broken sword in the series is Gurthang, and if that has something to do with the Stranger.

Watch the full sneak peek exclusively for Prime Members on https://t.co/Sw8xN6skP7. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/fGkEHtngz3 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) July 6, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast.It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

Payne and McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Prime Video already renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a second season. The series premieres on Prime Video on September 2nd.