The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Character

On Tuesday, during Amazon’s global all-hands meeting, Prime Video revealed a new character’s name in its upcoming Lord of the Rings television series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Tyroe Muhafidin plays Theo; a young boy previously represented in teaser posters by a hand holding a broken sword. Prime Video offered no further information on Theo’s character. As for the sword, its shape immediately reminded fans of the shards of Narsil, as seen in The Lord of the Rings movies. However, with The Rings of Power set during the Second Age, the timing does not align for that to be true. Perhaps it is instead the hilt of Gurthang, the sentient sword of Túrin, the tragic hero of The Children of Húrin, one of the great tales of the First Age of Middle-earth. The tale ends with Túrin falling on Gurthang to commit suicide after learning that his wife, now also dead from suicide, was also his sister. Gurthang broke under Túrin’s weight, and its shards came to rest Túrin beneath the Stone of the Hapless. Could Theo, or someone else, have dug up this bloodthirsty blade?

Prime Video also released an image of Theo, again holding the broken blade. In addition, the studio released a new photo of Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, the human apothecary involved in a forbidden romance with Arondir, a Silvan Elf. You can see both images below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Theo and Bronwyn in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRROP #RingsofPower pic.twitter.com/jRxFXVjfYZ — The Lord of the Rings (@TheRingsofPower) April 19, 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth’s Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron’s master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, and producers Ron Ames and Christopher Newman. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and director along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström. The show’s full cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuts on Prime Video on September 2nd.