The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of Middle-Earth

Hot on the heels of a fresh trailer for Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Prime Video quickly followed up the release of that preview with a featurette that shines more light on how the sophomore season of the series came to life. Following in the footsteps of both the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy and also The Hobbit trilogy, The Rings of Power has pushed the limits of what can be accomplished in the world of fantasy, with the production of the Prime Video series impressing audiences since its inception. This new featurette helps showcase just how much work goes into crafting the highly anticipated season season, which you can watch below. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power doesn't yet have a release date.

Season 2 of the series is described, "Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season 1's epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all... each other."

Due in large part to the reveal of Sauron, Season 2 is expected to become a much more intense experience than the debut season.

"What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it's going to be darker, and it's going to be edgier and more character-driven," Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. "I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it's going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well."

