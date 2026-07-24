The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Teaser Trailer Revealed: “Middle-earth Will Burn”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is taking center stage at San Diego Comic-Con this year, with Prime Video building excitement ahead of its November 11 release. The lead-up to the show’s Friday morning panel featured a number of exciting revelations. We learned Jamie Campbell Bower is playing Celeborn in the Lord of the Rings show and got new looks at Gandalf and Sauron in Season 3. And the series’ panel revealed the first trailer for the new episodes, teasing what’s in store for Middle-earth. (Spoiler alert: J.R.R. Tolkien’s world is about to be in peril.)

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On the heels of The Rings of Power Season 2, things aren’t looking great for our heroes — not with Sauron in possession of the nine rings for Men. He’ll set his sights on creating the One Ring in the coming chapter, so things are poised to get even darker. At SDCC 2026, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay took to Hall H to discuss what that journey will entail. As promised, Prime Video also shared the first footage for The Rings of Power Season 3 for the occasion. It looks like an absolute feast for fantasy lovers and Tolkien fans alike. Watch the trailer for Season 3 below:

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The Rings of Power Season 3 Confirms the Prime Video Series’ Darker Turn

Image via Ben Rothstein/Prime

The Lord of the Rings fans already know that The Rings of Power will take a darker turn in Season 3, but the first footage drives that reality home. The teaser opens with a glimpse of the Mount Doom and the One Ring being forged, then transitions to shots of Galadriel and Celeborn together — but even their love can’t distract from the dread hanging over Middle-earth in this first look. We’re told that the Dark Lord is “on the brink of crafting a new power” and that “he’s got armies scouring Middle-earth.” We also see the Nazgûl (now called Nazgnagôl, according to Empire) and what appears to be a fell beast, so Sauron won’t be the only familiar Lord of the Rings villain showing up in the new episodes.

Even Rhûn’s Dark Wizard warns that “Middle-earth will burn,” but the show’s main characters are clearly still struggling to save it. Daniel Weyman’s Gandalf suggests a high price might be needed to do so, but it’s one our heroes seem content with paying. And the cost of letting Sauron win is equally as high, especially as Charlie Vickers’ villain holds up the One Ring in the final shot. There are so many other exciting details to soak up, whether it’s the resistance of the Durin IV and the Dwarves, Elendil’s army, or the relationship woes between Galadriel and Celeborn. We can expect lots of action and drama from the coming episodes, and they can’t get here soon enough.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will premiere on November 11.

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