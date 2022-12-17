The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Star Reveals Deleted Scene That Would Change the Finale

One of the stars of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has revealed a cut scene from the show's first season. The star is Owain Arthur, who plays Prince Durin IV in the series. His role in The Rings of Power's first season focused on his friendship with the elf Elrond and the discovery of mithril, a unique and powerful metal that held the key to reinvigorating the elves in Middle-earth. While Durin agreed to help aid his friend, his father, King Durin III, forbade it and banished Elrond from the dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dum in Moria.

However, Elrond left with a chunk of Mithril in hand. While it isn't explicitly stated where he got it from in the final cut, Arthur reveals that The Rings of Power did shoot a scene in which Prince Durin goes against his father's orders and gives the Mithril to Elrond.

"We actually did shoot the scene where I hand it to him quickly without my father knowing, so that there is a glimmer of hope for Middle-earth," Arthur tells TVLine. "I like that Durin still went against his father for his friend. He followed his heart [and] did what he thought he needed to do."

However, with The Rings of Power Season 2 now filming in the United Kingdom, Arthur says, despite Elrond's return to the elves, viewers may not have seen During and Elrond together for the last time. "We had a little bit of a tiff at the beginning, but that made us even stronger…. and we've recovered from that. The fact that Elrond is now banished from Khazad-dûm doesn't mean that I'm held captive in Khazad-dûm, so I think he will be able to go and see him at some point."

According to Prime Video, the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed, attracting more than 25 million global viewers on its first day to become the biggest premiere in the streaming service's history. The Rings of Power also debuted as the #1 show on Nielsen's overall streaming chart in its opening weekend.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season is now streaming on Prime Video. The Making of The Rings of Power, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and "making of" extras, also recently debuted.