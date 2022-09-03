Lord of the Rings: Amazon's Rings of Power Sets Major Record in First Day

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Having been available to stream for just over a day now, Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has broken "all previous records" for viewership on the streaming platform. According to Prime, who didn't disclose what they consider a "view" on their service, The Rings of Power was watched by "more than 25 million global viewers on its first day" and making it the biggest premiere in the history of the streaming service. It was previously reported that Amazon spent a considerable amount of money producing the series in their quest for a competitive show like Game of Thrones on HBO or The Mandalorian on Disney+, seems like their bet paid off.

"It is somehow fitting that Tolkien's stories – among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre – have led us to this proud moment," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "I am so grateful to the Tolkien Estate – and to our showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, executive producer Lindsey Weber, cast and crew – for their tireless collaborative efforts and boundless creative energy. And it is the tens of millions of fans watching – clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are – who are our true measure of success."

Amazon's investment in The Lord of the Rings has reportedly been within the hundreds of millions of dollars, so much so that the streamer turned off user reviews for the first 72 hours of the show's premiere on Prime Video. After news of this broke Amazon confirmed it's a practice they've rolled out over the summer, seemingly done to combat "review bombing" from online trolls that haven't actually watched the shows and are leaving negative reviews done in response to unfounded vitriol aimed at content.

In any event, even without user reviews available, people still tuned in for the series enough to make it the biggest hit on Prime Video...ever. Check back here for more news on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as we learn more.

How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The new series can only be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, be it directly through an internet browser or on a Prime Video app on a Smart TV or other device. The series is only available to watch for Amazon Prime subscribers, available on a monthly or annual subscription, but you can sign up for it here.