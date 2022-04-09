The Man Who Fell to Earth Releases New Trailer

Back in February, Showtime released the first full-length trailer for their reimagining of The Man Who Fell to Earth. The new series is based on the same story that inspired the 1976 film starring David Bowie. The new version of The Man Who Fell to Earth stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Kate Mulgrew, and Bill Nighy. The show centers on a humanoid alien who crash-lands on Earth while trying to find a water source for his planet. The alien is soon harassed, abused, and detained by humans. This week, Showtime released a new trailer for the upcoming show.

“An alien (Chiwetel Ejiofor) arrives on earth with a mission: to learn to become human and find the one woman (Naomie Harris) who can help save his species. Together they discover that in order to save his world, they must first save ours. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris. Watch the series premiere on April 24 on SHOWTIME,” the YouTube description reads. You can check out the trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are serving as The Man Who Fell to Earth‘s showrunners, with Kurtzman set to be the directorial voice of the series. John Hlavin will serve as executive producer along with Rola Bauer, Tim Halkin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Heather Kadin. Aaron Baiers will co-executive produce.

“Walter Tevis’ visionary novel gave us a tech god Willy Wonka from another planet, brought to life by David Bowie’s legendary performance, that foretold Steve Jobs’ and Elon Musk’s impacts on our world,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in a statement announcing the series. “The series will imagine the next step in our evolution, seen through the eyes of an alien who must learn what it means to become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.”

“We could not be more excited to bring The Man Who Fell to Earth to Showtime,” said Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., announcing the series’ move to the premium cable network. “This provocative drama, beautifully written by Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and John Hlavin harkens to the original film but feels reborn in capturing the themes of modern culture while challenging our assumptions of human nature. Chiwetel Ejiofor is a mesmerizing actor who draws you in with every action, thought and emotion, and he will be a phenomenal force igniting this journey.”



“Everything about this extraordinary story and its creative origins demand a bold, subversive approach to exploring what it means to be human in a world that’s never been more connected and disconnected,” said Kurtzman, Lumet, and Hlavin. “David Nevins and the entire CBS Studios team have really inspired us with their passion for this legacy, and we’re thrilled to call Showtime our new home.”

The Man Who Fell to Earth premieres on April 24th on Showtime.