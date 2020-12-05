The Mandalorian: How Is Boba Fett Still Alive?

✖

As seen in the closing moments of The Mandalorian Season Two premiere, Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is back in the flesh. While the character remained off-screen for the majority of the series' sophomore outing, he returned once more in "The Tragedy," the latest episode to be released by Disney+. Prior to his appearance on The Mandalorian, Boba Fett was seen flying into the Great Pit of Carkoon, right into the mouth of an awaiting Sarlacc, so the question remains — how on Earth did he manage to survive?

Full spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter 14, "The Tragedy." Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the episode.

Enter Fett was the theme of Chapter 14, with Temuera Morrison's take on the character finally coming toe-to-toe with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) on Tython. While the two were initially foes thanks to a misunderstanding and its subsequent shootout, they ended the episode on good terms. In fact, both Fett and his new sidekick Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) are technically in debt to the eponymous character and are working with him to get Grogu back from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Imperial forces.

Throughout the episode, we saw a few of the reasons why Fett was able to escape from the Sarlacc. First off, his armor has a few fancy new weapons unavailable to Djarin and his respective set of Beskar armor. In addition to built-in rockets on his kneepad, Fett also has a massive rocket built into his jetpack, a nod to the classic Kenner toy.

Then there's the fact Fett was able to bring back Shand from the brink of death. Thought to be dead after being shot by Toro Calican in a Season One episode, Fett rescued her from the dunes of Tatooine and managed to help heal her. During "The Tragedy," Shand reveals Fett gave her some cybernetic implants to help heal the wound — or rid it completely.

It's not clear here if Fett made the adjustments to Shand himself, or if he knew the person to do it — either way, he had access to the access and wherewithal to make the changes, meaning he certainly would have taken advantage of it for himself.

