The Mandalorian Reveals the Full Power of Boba Fett's Armor

At long last, Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) has come to collect his armor, and those watching The Mandalorian got to see the iconic suit at its full potential. In the latest episode of the hit Disney+ show, Fett reclaimed his armor from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), making sure to show off some new weapons included on the Beskar that had yet to be seen by fans of the Star Wars franchise.

Full spoilers for The Mandalorian Chapter 14 up ahead! Proceed with caution if you have yet to see "The Tragedy."

After first returning in the first episode of The Mandalorian Season Two, Fett returns this week with his own sidekick. As some suspected last year, the clone ended up rescuing Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), a character long thought dead after a run-in with Djarin on Tatooine in the first season.

Though Fett, Shand, and Djarin initially had a shootout with each other on Tython as Grogu used the seeing stone to contact other Jedi around the galaxy, the group momentarily forms an alliance as Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) Stormtroopers start arriving in waves to the planet. With Djarin distracted, Fett returns to the Razor Crest and puts his armor on once again.

It's here we see some extra additions to Fett's suit. Sure, we see him use the backpack rocket Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) first used earlier this year, but we also saw him use his own version of the whistling birds the Armorer created for Djarin last season. Though Djarin's "birds" are located on his wrist, Fett's are located in his knee pads, offering another dynamic during potential hand-to-hand combat situations.

Like we've seen through Djarin's HUD, Fett's helmet has a similar version, though Fett used his to lock-on to one of the Imperial Stormtrooper carriers in the sky, rather than simply looking for heat signatures.

Better yet, Djarin confirmed Fett's armor is at partially made of Beskar, when the armor had previously been said to be made of durasteel. Like Djarin's ability to block Ahsoka Tano's lightsaber in last week's episode, Fett demonstrated the ability to ricochet the blaster charges from charging Stormtroopers as well.

