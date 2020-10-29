The Mandalorian International Posters Revealed

✖

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, Disney and Star Wars have released international posters for the Disney+ series with "This is the way," written on them in various languages. Of course, "This is the way," is the Mandalorian mantra when they listen to their creed and serve their allegiance. The posters, though, they feature the true star of the show. As everyone is getting ready to see The Child (as the little green guy is properly called, for now), the Force-user is featured in several of the posters looking as adorable as ever.

Some of the events of Season 2 might test exactly how far Pedro Pascal's titular Mandalorian is willing to go to follow said way. The actor opened up about thee upcoming season recently. “I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal shared with Good Morning America. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'”

Check out the international posters for The Mandalorian below!

Speaking of The Child, Pascal said more than enough to make the character's biggest fans jealous. “This baby is beautiful, and the details on The Child are incredible," the actor expressed. "We’re talking about this adorable peach fuzz hair on the tips of its ears. You’d be surprised, he’s an incredible scene partner. Industrial Light and Magic, the effects team that work the puppet in a scene with me, you wouldn’t believe what they’d be able to do. At one point ... I’m not sure if it’ll be in the final cut, but I improvised a line at the start of a scene. Basically, ‘Don’t get too close to the fire,’ and Baby Yoda, like, turned its head and reacted to me, and, like, moved away from that, and that wasn’t even in the writing. So there I am improvising with Baby Yoda!”

The Mandalorian premieres its second season on Disney+ on Friday.