Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Pedro Pascal Reveals He Was Actually On Set More Often for Season 2 Filming

Star Wars fans are mere weeks away from finally getting to see the season two premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. A new TV spot with new footage was released this week and plenty of exciting casting rumors has us all eager to see what's next for Mando and Baby Yoda. Mando, of course, is played by Pedro Pascal on the series. However, Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder are also often stepping into the role to double for Pascal and do stunts. Considering Mando always wears a helmet, it's definitely easier to sneak in other performers. In a recent interview with Variety, Pascal confirmed that he was actually on set more for the second season.

"For Season 2, Pascal says he was on the set far more, though he still sat out many of Mando’s stunts," Variety revealed. The site points out that "some actors would have walked away" from a role that was so constricting, siting how odd it would have been if Robert Downey Jr. only portrayed Iron Man while wearing the suit.

"If there were more than just a couple of pages of a one-on-one scene, I did feel uneasy about not, in some instances, being able to totally author that," Pascal explained about playing the role. "But it was so easy in such a sort of practical and unexciting way for it to be up to them. When you’re dealing with a franchise as large as this, you are such a passenger to however they’re going to carve it out. It’s just so specific. It’s 'Star Wars.'"

Last month, Star Wars: The Mandalorian had a successful run at the Emmy Awards, winning seven out of the 15 awards it was nominated for. The Star Wars series won Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Another big win for the show was Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). The award went to Ludwig Göransson who also won an Academy Award last year for scoring Black Panther (in fact, he's now one Tony away from the coveted EGOT).

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on October 30th.