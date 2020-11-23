Star Wars Villain Moff Gideon Looms Large in New Mandalorian Poster

✖

During this past week's episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, the series' main villain appeared on-screen for the first time all season. Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito, returned to his menacing ways in "Chapter 12: The Siege," as his plan came into a much clearer view. Gideon is using clone technology to somehow weaponize the DNA of Baby Yoda, creating some type of new soldier in the process. The endgame is still unknown, but Gideon is definitely up to something horrible and dangerous.

In order to mark the return of the villain to the series, Star Wars and Disney+ released a brand new poster for the latest episode of the show, and it features Moff Gideon standing tall at the center. You can take a look below!

"He returns," reads the tweet containing the poster. "Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+."

It has become customary for The Mandalorian to reveal a new character poster every Monday, featuring a character that appeared in a prominent way in the previous episode. Mando, Greef Carga, and Cara Dune all got posters at the start of the season, followed by Cobb Vanth, Frog Lady, Bo-Katan Kryze (with her fellow Mandalorian warriors), and now Moff Gideon.

While Moff Gideon didn't necessarily take on a major role in the first half of Season 2, there is likely a lot more in store for the series villain. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Esposito teased a big showdown between Gideon and Mando.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. The actor was nominated for an Emmy after his brief role in the show's first season. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Moff Gideon in the upcoming episodes of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments!

