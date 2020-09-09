Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases Epic Battle Between Mando and Moff Gideon

✖

The Mandalorian ended its first season with a fiery cliffhanger, teasing a big role for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon in the next batch of episodes on the Disney+ series. Now, as the second season of The Mandalorian's October 30 premiere date nears, photos and interviews from the set are starting to surface. One of the major hype points for the upcoming episodes seems to be a showdown between the titular bounty hunter and the show's new major villain. One thing is for sure, no one better hurt the Child or will we all absolutely lose our minds.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito tells EW. The actor was nominated for an Emmy after his brief role in the show's first season. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

One of the major talking points for fans who are familiar with deeper Star Wars lore is the Darksaber making its debut in the final moments of The Mandalorian's Season 1 finale. Gideon is going to be showing off his skills with the iconic and popular weapon quite quickly when the show gets back on Disney+.

“It’s so exciting for me to be in a show where I can wear a cape and own it, and where I can have a lightsaber and really own it,” Esposito says, and he's not stopping there, as he promises his Gideon will possess “a larger vehicle, hint-hint”also will spend some time with the precious Child. Still, no need to panic, as that might be an uneven showdown in favor of the little green one, but there is no way to know for sure what this series has in store for us.

One thing is for sure the show is going to jump right back in where it left off. “We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," The Mandalorian himself Pedro Pascal said. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.”

The Mandalorian returns October 30 on Disney+.