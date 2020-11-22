Star Wars: The Mandalorian Reveals Moff Gideon Vader Armor

✖

The Mandalorian has been throwing a lot of lore at fans across its second season, tying together the disparate parts of the overall Star Wars canon with impressive ease. This week's episode was definitely no exception, revisiting some of the characters from across the series' first season, while also bringing the most prominent return yet of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). The return of Moff Gideon would have been enough to excite fans, but when combined with the details of the episode itself - and the attire Gideon was wearing - it got even more epic. Spoilers for Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian, "The Seige", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) reuniting with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Mythhrol (Horatio Sanz), while waiting for repairs to be done on the Razorcrest in Navarro. Through a chain of events, Greef convinces Mando to help them with an expedition to blow up a seemingly-vacant Imperial base, freeing Navarro from the Empire's grasp. When they do so, they discover that the base is actually operational, and that Moff Gideon has been using it to conduct experiments involving Midichlorians and creating new Force-sensitive beings.

Unbeknownst to Mando, one of the technicians repairing the Razorcrest was really an Imperial spy, and hooked a tracking device onto the ship. An officer then reported this back to Moff Gideon, who was sporting a pretty impressive suit of armor while doing so. While surrounded by a horde of Dark Troopers, Gideon was shown sporting a Darth Vader-like piece of armor, complete with an elaborate chest plate and a cape.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Gideon's costume does a subtle bit of worldbuilding with regards to The Mandalorian, not only showing what a non-Vader member of the Empire would look like in that era's attire, but further proving that he is a pretty formidable force in the evil organization's post-Endor history. Given the fact that the episode also seemed to tee up the beginning of the First Order, the evolution of the Empire that flourished in the sequel trilogy, that fact only gets more and more chilling.

New episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.