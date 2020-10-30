Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Features Many Fan-Favorite Character Returns

✖

At long last, the second season of The Mandalorian has arrived, giving fans their first look at the beloved Star Wars Disney+ series. It only took but a few minutes into the episode before the show hopped right back into the thick of things, re-introducing fans to a handful of the fan-favorite characters introduced in the first season.

Full spoilers up ahead for The Mandalorian Chapter Nine: "The Marshal." Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the Season Two premiere.

Right out of the gates, it's apparent The Mandalorian is working to return Baby Yoda — real "name" The Child — to his own kind. After all, that's been something teases in every teaser trailer we've gotten to date. In the Star Wars universe, that's the Jedi, and Djarin has no idea where to look. This leads the bounty hunter to criminal kingpin Gor Koresh — voiced by John Leguizamo, nonetheless — and information that a Mandalorian lives on Tatooine.

Djarin and The Child quickly travel to the sandy planet with two suns and, as one might expect, they're promptly greeted by Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto. Instantly becoming a fan-favorite in her debut in Chapter 5, "The Gunslinger," Sedaris returns to look after The Razor Crest — and she has company. In addition to the Pit Droids she has working in the spaceport, fans are quick to find out Motto has also come into possession of R5-D4.

The aloof droid was first introduced in Star Wars: A New Hope as he was nearly purchased by Owen Lars and Luke Skywalker. Alas, the droid sabotaged his own body so Lars and Skywalker could buy R2-D2, officially converging separate plotlines of the space opera.

In The Mandalorian, R5 manages to have possession of an older map, which he projects to Djarin, leading the bounty hunter to Mos Pelgo and, in turn, Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth.

Throughout the episode, Vanth and Djarin battle a massive sand dragon. As a prize for helping save Mos Pelgo, Vanth awards Djarin the Mandalorian armor he wears — armor that, believe it or not, once belonged to Boba Fett. Soon enough, we see a mysterious figure watch Djarin ride away from Mos Pelgo with the armor in tow. Once the character turns around, it's none other than Star Wars alum Temeura Morrison, seemingly suggesting Fett himself is going to be a part of the series from the beginning of the season.

