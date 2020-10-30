Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

The wait is finally over! After what feels like an eternity (but in reality was only about 11 months), Star Wars: The Mandalorian is back with brand new episodes. Mando, Baby Yoda, and the rest of the beloved characters are returning to Disney+ for the first time since December of last year, when the final episode of Season 1 made its debut. Season 2 of the series was in production when the first installment concluded, so fans have been waiting anxiously to see what's next. Fortunately, that part is over.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced that the second season of The Mandalorian would arrive on Disney+ on October 30th, the day before Halloween, delighting those that were worried it would get delayed due to COVID-19. Fortunately, the production was finished before shutdowns took place earlier this year.

Just like the first season, the new installment of The Mandalorian will be released on a weekly basis. Only one episode of the second season is available to watch right now, and it will be followed by a new episode each Friday going forward. There won't be any special circumstances this time where some episodes debut on a Wednesday, so expect a strict, weekly release schedule throughout the season.

Even though the new season of The Mandalorian is already upon us, not much is known about the new installment of the series. There will undoubtedly be plenty of surprises in store over the course of the season. Just ask series star Pedro Pascal, who was taken aback by the events of Season 2.

“I will say that reading the first episode of the second season, I was taken aback in a really good way at how impressive that the first episode read," Pascal told Good Morning America. "And already with the evidence of the first season, knowing that they were able to achieve everything that they set out to, and seeing this incredibly ostentatious first episode with the story of an action sequence and the way that it read on the page and just that feeling that, ‘My gosh, they’re going to achieve this visual experience!’ Like, this isn’t just, ‘Let’s just describe it as best as we can and see what we end up achieving with it’ – it is undoubtedly going to be achieved, and I kind of couldn’t believe that, and I understood, ‘Oh, so this is how they keep it up with the second season; this is how they don’t disappoint.'”

