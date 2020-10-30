Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Premiere Features John Leguizamo Cameo

✖

Over the course of its first season, Star Wars: The Mandalorian made a habit of including notable guest stars in its episodes. Some of these cameos and guest starring roles were obvious, such as Bill Burr or Amy Sedaris, while others were a bit more under the radar. It took fans a while to figure out that Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally were the masked stormtroopers who punched Baby Yoda in the Season 1 finale. The newly-released Season 2 premiere features another hidden cameo, this time with actor John Leguizamo providing the voice.

Believe it or not, the character played by Leguizamo was actually seen in the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2. The beloved actor plays Gor Koresh, the green cyclops that Mando is seen talking to rigside at a fight. As it turns out, Gor Koresh has some valuable information for the main character, and Leguizamo gets a chance to really show his range.

(Photo: Disney+)

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk...

As expected, Mando gets the best of Gor Koresh and his thugs after they threaten him. He takes all of them out, with the exception of Gor, who he chases down and ties upside-down to a light pole in the middle of an otherwise dark alley. He promises not to kill Gor in exchange for information about the location of another Mandalorian. Gor obliges and tells Mando to head to Tatooine. Mando keeps his promise, but leaves Gor tied up for the creatures in the shadows to devour as soon as he walks away. Gor begs for his life and shouts after Mando, but to no avail.

Leguizamo isn't the only notable actor who appears in the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian. Sedaris reprises her Season 1 role as the mechanic with a fondness for droids and Baby Yoda. One of the main characters of the episode is played by Justified and Deadwood.

Did you catch John Leguizamo's cameo in The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments!