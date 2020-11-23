Jeans Guy Quickly Becoming Breakout Star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

Even in a show with Baby Yoda and Din Djarin himself, another character is managing to steal the show. That's right, "Jeans Guy" is suddenly becoming one of the internet's most favorite characters of The Mandalorian Season Two, even if he appeared by accident.

In case you missed it over the weekend, the Star Wars series managed to pull a Game of Thrones, and included something in the final shot that's not actually supposed to be there. Instead of a coffee cup, a crew member is visible in a scene involving Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

Only as the internet can, Jeans Guy has now spawned mock action figures, cosplays, and more. Keep scrolling to see what Mando fans are saying about the flub!