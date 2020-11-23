Jeans Guy Quickly Becoming Breakout Star of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2
Even in a show with Baby Yoda and Din Djarin himself, another character is managing to steal the show. That's right, "Jeans Guy" is suddenly becoming one of the internet's most favorite characters of The Mandalorian Season Two, even if he appeared by accident.
In case you missed it over the weekend, the Star Wars series managed to pull a Game of Thrones, and included something in the final shot that's not actually supposed to be there. Instead of a coffee cup, a crew member is visible in a scene involving Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).
Only as the internet can, Jeans Guy has now spawned mock action figures, cosplays, and more. Keep scrolling to see what Mando fans are saying about the flub!
Remember Cons?
So who's already planning to cosplay as Blue Jeans Guy from the Mandalorian at the next comic con? 😆— Red Dot Diva 🔴 (@reddotdiva) November 21, 2020
The Perfect Collectible
Coming soon (*Not really*)— Sub-City Comics (@SubCity_Comics) November 23, 2020
Star Wars: The Mandalorian 'Jeans Guy' Action Figure. pic.twitter.com/squJoECmR0
The Spinoff We Deserve
40 years from now we’ll get The Mandalorian: From a Certain Point of View, and one of the stories will be about the guy in blue jeans...— Eric Stays Home... Again (@EricShotFirst) November 21, 2020
Conspiracies
My theory is the character wearing jeans in The Mandalorian is the same guy who left that Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones, and it's actually Keanu Reeves.— Jacob Reynold Jones (@Jreynoldjones) November 22, 2020
If Only A Few Weeks Earlier
I'm gonna be Mandalorian Jeans Guy for Halloween in 11 months and everyone will totally get the reference.— cokedrank (@cokedrank) November 23, 2020
This Is The Way
This guy gets it. This is the way #TheMandalorian https://t.co/wlEc8Zb5iH— Man In Jeans - The Mandalorian (@ManInJeansSW) November 22, 2020
Collab
Please, PLEASE tell me there’s a Super Bowl ad in the works panning over to the Mandalorian jeans guy calmly eating Doritos... #mandalorianjeansguy #superbowl #doritos— Kirsten (@SchiermanFam) November 22, 2020
Moff Todd
That guy in jeans on the latest Mandalorian? That’s not a mistake. It’s Moff Todd, Moff Gideon’s nephew. He was just heating up a wampa burrito in the break room. It’s cannon.— Tom Stillwell, Devourer of Bacon! (@TomStillwell) November 21, 2020
New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.
New episodes of The Mandalorian are added to Disney+ every Friday.