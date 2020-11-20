Star Wars: The Mandalorian Has Its Own Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Blunder

✖

A brand new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has finally arrived, and many fans got up early on Friday morning just to watch it as soon as possible. There is certainly quite a lot to talk about in "Chapter 12: The Seige," but one of the biggest topics of conversation has to do with something that the show's crew probably wishes people hadn't noticed. For the second time on The Mandalorian, an on-set mistake has been noticed, reminding fans of the infamous coffee cup on Game of Thrones.

Without giving too much away, this episode sees Mando and Baby Yoda return to Nevarro, where Din Djarrin reunites with Greef Carga and Cara Dune to shut down an old Imperial base on the planet. While they're working through the base, getting into a shootout with a few stormtroopers, a pretty obvious mistake can be noticed in the background. Take a look:

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney+)

In the back-left corner of the frame, a man can be seen that clearly isn't a part of the Star Wars universe. He's wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans, and a watch. You can only see the left side of his body, and his head is thankfully out of the frame, but it's still very noticeable.

This isn't the first time this has happened on The Mandalorian. During the "Sanctuary" episode in Season 1, a boom mic can be seen dipping into the shot when Mando is talking with Omera. It's interesting that both that goofs took place in the fourth episode of their respective seasons.

When it comes to the mistake in this week's episode, the blame can potentially be put on the coronavirus pandemic, at least to an extent. Filming on the entire season had been completed earlier in the year, but a lot of the post-production work had to be done in 2020, which means that working conditions were likely altered in a significant way. This might have caused editors to work from home and be less collaborative, ultimately leading to this shot being missed.

With the way 2020 has gone, it's a miracle that this new season of The Mandalorian was finished at all. This mistake, while funny to notice, just really isn't that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things.