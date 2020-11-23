The Mandalorian Fans Are Already Cosplaying Jeans Guy

✖

Every new episode of The Mandalorian has brought something new and exciting to the Star Wars canon, tying together some pretty surprising parts of the franchise. Along the way, the series has introduced a fair share of new characters, including some from animation and tie-in novels. This week's episode, "Chapter 12: The Siege", unintentionally brought a new figure canonically into the Star Wars universe -- and it looks like some fans are already paying tribute. Spoilers for chapter 12 of The Mandalorian, "The Siege", below! Only look if you want to know! The "character" in question is, of course, a random person from the series crew, who is accidentally partially shown in civilian clothes in the background of one of the episode's fight scenes. The figure has already been nicknamed "Jeans Guy" by eagle-eyed The Mandalorian fans, thanks to his grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

TikTok user @the_real_mr_v recently paid tribute to Jeans Guy in a pretty great way, creating a "cosplay" of the character and sharing it in a video, which ends with him standing partially behind a door frame. The end result is surprisingly effective, albeit in a hilarious way.

Granted, this wouldn't be the first time that denim attire has obviously made its way into the Star Wars universe, but the accidental nature of Jeans Guy's appearance in the series raises a whole lot of real-world and in-canon questions. Either way, it might surpass "pink shorts boom guy" as one of the easiest and unintentionally funny Star Wars cosplays ever.

Now, who do we need to talk to about a Jeans Guy action figure?

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. Thus far, Season 2 has seen the arrival of Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

What do you think of Star Wars fans already cosplaying Jeans Guy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+

