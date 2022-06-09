Disney+'s The Muppets Mayhem Adds Two New Cast Members

✖

The Muppets are set to be making a return to the small screen with the upcoming Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem, with that series having added cast members Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm. This marks the first new Muppets TV show since 2020's Muppets Now, with the characters previously starring in their own ABC series The Muppets, which launched on ABC back in 2015. As far as big-screen adventures for the characters, audiences earned The Muppets in 2011 and Muppets Most Wanted in 2014. Additionally, last year saw the debut of the all-new Disney+ special Muppets Haunted Mansion. The Muppets Mayhem does not yet have a release date.

The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band -- Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet -- on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs (Lilly Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.

Chaudry will star as series regular Hannah, Nora's younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares, and the idea that "if it wasn't posted, it didn't happen," Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of "Fan-a-Hannahs." Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora.

Holm was cast as recurring guest star JJ, a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora's ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win back Nora.

The Muppets Mayhem is developed by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes based on characters created by Jim Henson. It is written by Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs), Bill Barretta (The Muppets, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Jeff Yorkes, the executive producers are Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick, and Kris Eber. Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio's David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

