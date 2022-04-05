New Muppets TV Show Adds Fan-Favorite Disney Channel Star to Cast

The upcoming Disney+ series, The Muppets Mayhem, has added a fan-favorite Disney Channel star to its cast. According to Deadline, the series has added Tahj Mowry, whose credits include Baby Daddy, Smart Guy, and Kim Possible, to the series. Mowry will star opposite Lilly Sing in the series, which was developed and written by Adam F. Goldberg, creator of ABC’s The Goldbergs, and Muppets veterans Bill Barretta and Jeff. Yorkes. Mowry is set to play a character named Gary “Moog” Moogowski.

According to the character description, Moog is a “lovably awkward die-hard superfan” of The Electric Mayhem Band and loyally follows them around from gig to gig. Moog is described as being an avid audiophile who knows his way around a mixing board and since he’s walking encyclopedia of the musical act, he’s often able to offer advice or guidance to Nora (Singh) when she’s having trouble wrangling, communicating with, or even understanding them. As Moog continues to work closely with Nora, he begins to hope that maybe she’ll see him less as a goofy sidekick and more as a leading man.

The Muppets Mayhem is described as follows: “After 45 years of rockin’ out, The Electric Mayhem goes on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.”

The series, the third offering from The Muppets on Disney+, was announced last month.

“We are so excited to bring the story of The Electric Mayhem Band to the front and center of this new series. They’ve been entertaining audiences since ‘The Muppet Show,’ which debuted 45 years ago, so it’s wonderful that these characters are finally getting to play lead rather than supporting roles,” said David Lightbody, executive producer and senior vice president of Disney Live Entertainment and The Muppets Studio.

“The Muppets are renowned for quality, creativity and unrivaled, fun storytelling for the whole family,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We are thrilled to have Adam, Bill and Jeff at the helm to bring all of these iconic and great new characters to life in fresh and dynamic ways.”

“Adam F. Goldberg is our resident Muppet enthusiast at Signature and getting to play in the sandbox with Bill, a longtime Muppet performer, as well as these beloved characters was a dream come true for him, Bill and Jeff,” commented Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Signature. “Their take is fresh, fun, musical and of course, hilarious. We couldn’t be happier to be the studio that is helping them get the band back together.”

