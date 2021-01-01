The Office Leaves Netflix for Peacock: Fans Say Goodbye

Dunder Mifflin Scranton has left the building. The Office left Netflix at midnight on January 1 for its new exclusive streaming home on NBCUniversal's Peacock — and saying goodbye is really hard (that's what she said). As of the New Year, all original 201 episodes spanning nine seasons are available on the Peacock streaming service with extended "Superfan Episodes." Along with never-before-seen footage and previously deleted scenes, The Office arrives on Peacock with new content and other extras that include curated themed episode collections, clip playlists, an always-on ambient noise channel, and other special features.

As of January 1, only the six-episode first season and the 22-episode second season of The Office are available to watch on the ad-supported free tier of Peacock. "Superfan Episodes" and the remaining seven seasons are exclusive to customers subscribed to Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99 per month ad-free).

Special features available only on Peacock include:

1. Every episode (201 total) of The Office that was originally broadcast will be exclusively streaming on Peacock.

2. Superfan Episodes that include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March. An example can be seen here.

3. Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will be available for both the original series and Superfan Episodes in February.

4. Behind-the-scenes footage will be shared in addition to episodic content. This includes bloopers, featurettes, and interviews.

5. Curated themed episode collections such as the best of the Scranton branch holiday parties and favorite appearances by guest visitors - all arranged for easy viewing.

6. Range of clip playlists to chronicle pranks (feat. Jim Halpert, Dwight K. Schrute); best office romances (feat. Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly); and office words of wisdom (feat. former regional manager Michael Scott).

7. The Office Zen, a 24/7 channel of ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of the office for anyone working at home.

8. Launch of dedicated Office channels on GIPHY and TikTok, where fans can share the best of Dunder Mifflin.

"Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot," Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of The Office, said in a press release. "The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-seen footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see. You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts with this new footage and other deleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with season 3."

Daniels added: "The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans."

Here's how Netflix subscribers are saying goodbye to The Office: