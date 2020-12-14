The Office Streaming Exclusively on Peacock Starting In January

✖

The Office streams exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock when the NBC workplace comedy leaves its longtime home at Netflix at the end of the month. When the Steve Carell and John Krasinski-starring mockumentary switches to Peacock on January 1, it will be with the first of new extended cuts called "Superfan Episodes," which include never-before-seen footage and previously deleted scenes. On Peacock, only the six-episode first season and the 22-episode second season will be free to watch with ads — the remaining seven seasons and "Superfan Episodes" are subscriber exclusives paywalled behind Peacock Premium ($4.99/month with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month without ads).

"Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot," Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of The Office, said in a statement. "The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans."

NBCUniversal released a sample clip from season 3 episode "Business School" ahead of the Peacock-exclusive "Superfan Episodes." Both the original versions and the new extended cuts of episodes will be available for viewing.

In addition to the 201 episodes that aired across nine seasons between 2005 and 2013, the streaming service's Office collection will host the following (via Variety):

Curated themed episode collections such as the best of the Scranton branch holiday

parties and fan-favorite cameo appearances

Other behind-the-scenes footage including bloopers, featurettes, and interviews.

The Office Zen, a 24/7 channel of ambient noise devoted to the sights and sounds of

the office for anyone working at home.

A range of clip playlists to chronicle pranks (featuring Jim Halpert and Dwight K. Schrute); best office romances (featuring Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly); and office words of wisdom (feat. former regional manager Michael Scott).

Earlier this year, Bill McGoldrick, NBCUniversal's head of original content, said that the company has not yet "talked specifically about The Office reboots for Peacock," but instead about "things we can do to support The Office once it gets to our service."

"A reboot has not come up specifically for Peacock," McGoldrick told Deadline in July. "Lots of those ideas have been bandied about with people internally and with Greg Daniels and people associated with the show. As you can imagine, there are lots of creative ideas, we haven't landed at any one right now."

The Office starts streaming only on Peacock on January 1.