The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Parodies Shark Tank in New Featurette (Exclusive)

After decades away from our television screens, The Proud Family returned to Disney+ earlier this year with the revival series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new batch of episodes have updated the world of Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and company for the current day and age, which has resulted in some clever and surprising parodies of pop culture. Fans saw that realized in this week’s “Get In”, which homaged the ABC reality show Shark Tank with the aptly-named Crab Barrel. Disney+ has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for the episode, which dives into the world of Crab Barrel and how it intersects with Penny’s latest adventure. The video also spotlights the episode’s guest stars, with Little‘s Marsai Martin, The Daily Show‘s Rob Riggle, and Broad City‘s Arturo Castro lending their voices to the hosts of Crab Barrel.

“Penny, after days of frustration of not being able to get picked up from school by her parents, decides to start her own rideshare,” co-creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith explains in the video. “In order for Penny to raise the money to finance the app, she goes on Crab Barrel. …Crab Barrel is one of those fun financial shows where you bring all your hopes and dreams to three judges that are set to finance your idea.”

The video also shines a light on the role Uncle Bobby Proud (Cedric the Entertainer) plays in the episode, culminating in the debut of his song “Gas Station Nachos.”

“Because Uncle Bobby is actually available to pick up Penny all those days that Oscar and Trudy forgot, out of allegiance to Penny, he shows up with her on the TV show Crab Barrel to help secure the financing for her,” Smith explained. “We come to find out that he’s there because he’s a big fan of Nito Tito, and that launches him into gas station nachos, as he creates his own video on the set of Crab Barrel.”

“The comedy is enhanced by the music,” executive producer Ralph Farquhar added. “”Gas Station Nachos” is one of the funniest songs, with lyrics ‘my nacho life is not your life.’”

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the story of Penny Proud, a 14-year-old girl and her family, as they navigate their lives in the 2020s. The series also includes the voices of Tommy Davidson, Jo Marie Payton, Paula Jai Parker, Keke Palmer, Alisa Reyes, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, and Raquel Lee Bolleau.

New episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder debut Wednesdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

