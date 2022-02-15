Disney+ Reveals The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder First Look at Guest Characters Including Lizzo, Jaden Smith, and More

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder just gave fans their first look at some of this season’s guest stars. Big names like Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Al Roker, and Lena Waithe will be making a trip into animation for the series. It’s been amazing to see the new series take shape. Clearly the fans are energized and enjoying being back in familiar territory. Also along for the ride are Lamorne Morri and Brenda Song!

One of the hallmarks of the original Proud Family series were the guest stars. They ranged from topical favorites of the day to overlooked figures in the entertainment industry. (To say nothing of the spoofs and homages throughout that run.) Check out some of the looks down below.

Disney dropped a description: “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and includes her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.”

“Cast members reprising their roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez and Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi.”

