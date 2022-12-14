The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder finally has a Season 2 release date. Disney+ viewers have been thrilled to see all the familiar characters back for the reboot. The company announced that you can hit the streaming platform to see what's next for the Proud Family in Oklahoma on February 1, 2023. That's not that long to wait and the people behind the show are excited for everyone to see what they've been cooking up. One of the most fun parts of the clip they put out on social media is the costume party that the family takes part in. There are some very deliberate Disney Easter eggs out there for you to find if you pause it at certain points. Guess things are getting even Louder and Prouder as things head to Season 2. Watch the release date announcement video down below and peep all those small details before the season gets underway.

Returning for round two with the reboot are Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez; Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi; Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron.

The family’s getting bigger 🙌 The Proud Family: #LouderAndProuder is back for Season 2, streaming February 1, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/enwTgt12PB — ProudFamily (@theproudfamily) December 13, 2022

Some new voices also secured recurring roles in the second season. Like, Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Bresha Webb as CeCe; and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

The studio is teasing even more star power in Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder with singer and producer Chance the Rapper; Gabrielle Union (L.A's Finest); singer and dancer Normani; Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton); Anthony Anderson (black-ish); gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez; Jane Lynch (Glee); Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street); Maury Povich (Maury); Storm Reid (Euphoria); Courtney B. Vance (Genius); and Liana Mendoza (Hey, Mr. Postman!).

