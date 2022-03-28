Disney+’s Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Teases Al Roker’s Return, New Guest Stars

Wish granted! Al Roker returns to The Proud Family as part of a special guest cast that includes Lena Waithe and Jaden Smith. In “When You Wish Upon a Roker,” premiering March 30 on Disney+, 14-year-old Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) asks virtual genie Al Roker (himself) to make her a 19-year-old sophomore college student (voiced by Dear White People‘s Logan Browning). Disney has released a new featurette going behind the scenes of the episode with the guest cast and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar.

In the episode, Oscar (Tommy Davidson) embarrasses Penny when he insists on chaperoning her disastrous first date with Kareem (Asante Blackk). Frustrated by her lack of freedom, Penny makes a deal with the master of mirth and mischief himself, Al Roker. Roker grants Penny’s wish to be a college student and suddenly she and her crew are coeds able to do anything they want. Penny struggles to balance responsibility and freedom, forcing her to confront the fact that she may not be emotionally ready to be on her own.

Additional guest stars for the episode include Lena Waithe (Master of None), Jaden Smith (The Get Down), “Desus Nice” Baker (Desus & Mero), Jeremy O. Harris (Broadway’s Slave Play), Bresha Webb (Love That Girl!), Karrie Martin (Gentefied), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Holly Winter (Heart & Soul), and Lamorrne Morris (New Girl).

Roker guest-starred on two episodes of the original Proud Family, “Tween Town” and “Twins to Tweens,” as a Faustian version of himself who grants magic wishes. “When You Wish Upon a Roker” marks the Today weather anchor’s first Proud Family guest spot since 2004.

New episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.

