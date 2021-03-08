The Queen's Gambit Stage Musical in the Works

✖

Now that chess prodigy Beth Harmon has dominated the likes of television, she's hoping to make waves on the stage as well. The Queen's Gambit broke records for Netflix after it debuted last year, and went on to win some serious hardware at the Golden Globes. Now, the Walter Tevis novel that inspired the Netflix series is being turned into a stage musical.

On Monday, it was revealed that production company Level Forward had acquired the theatrical stage rights to The Queen's Gambit, with the intention of turning the story into a musical. At the time of the announcement, however, no creators have been linked to the upcoming project.

“It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen’s Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater,” said Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz. “Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring women who energize and sustain Beth Harmon’s journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward.”

The Queen's Gambit tells the story of Beth Harmon, who learns early on that she has an incredible gift when it comes to chess. She climbs through the world ranks to become the greatest in the game while also battling addiction and prejudice.

Netflix took home two major awards at the Golden Globes for The Queen's Gambit last month. The series itself won best limited series or TV movie while star Anya Taylor-Joy took home the prize for best actress. In addition to critical acclaim, The Queen's Gambit was a hit with audiences as well. The series was watched by 62 million people in its first month on Netflix, making it the streaming platform's biggest miniseries premiere to-date.

