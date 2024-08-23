The Rings of Power: Ismael Cruz Cordova Reveals How Bronwyn’s Absence Changes Season 2

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is debuting on Prime Video this month, and the creatives behind the show have teased a lot of excitement in the new episodes. However, it was revealed earlier this summer that the show will be continuing without a major character. Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as Bronwyn for Season 2, and it’s been confirmed that the character will not be recast. Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Arondir, the elf who falls in love with Bronwyn, recently spoke with ComicBook and explained how Bronwyn’s absence changes Season 2.

“It’s funny to talk about love in this way because it alters it entirely and at the same, not at all. Because it is just a continuation of the depth of the love that they have for each other,” Córdova explained. “This love story is always filled with a pull, you know, a push and a pull and it’s just another stage of that. So, whether she is on screen or not on screen, her character, her energy, the love, the romance, the trust, the promises are in every single frame of the entirety of our story.”

“This is a minefield,” he admitted. “But people will feel it. I’m just gonna say that. If you’ve ever been in love, you’ll know what the hell is going on.”

Why Did Nazanin Boniadi Leave The Rings of Power?

It was reported that Boniadi was leaving the series due to her hiatus from acting as she advocates for Women in Iran. However, Boniadi took to Instagram in June to break her silence on the news and clarify why she won’t be returning to the show.

“I made the choice not to return for season two of ‘Rings of Power.’ This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritize my advocacy. Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy, and integrity. My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world, which is why I connected so deeply with her. I look forward to sharing my latest projects with you soon,” Boniadi wrote.

What Is The Rings of Power Season 2 About?

“What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it’s going to be darker, and it’s going to be edgier and more character-driven,” Season 2 director Charlotte Brändström shared with MovieZine earlier this year. “I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well.”

The Rings of Power cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video on August 29th.