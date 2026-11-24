The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been fighting an uphill battle since its conception, but has claimed many victories on its way to its current Season 3 run. As the finale episodes of The Rings of Power Season 3 premiere (at the time of writing this), Amazon Prime Video is wasting no time letting fans know that the journey will continue: The Rings of Power has officially been renewed for Season 4.

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In addition to making a big announcement about Season 4 being confirmed, The Rings of Power also dropped an epic-looking announcement trailer for the next season, featuring the main players of Sauron (Charlie Vickers), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Gandalf (Daniel Weyman), During IV (Owain Arthur), and Pharazôn (Tyrstan Gravelle) all looking they are ready to throw down in the war for Middle-earth!

The Rings of Power Season 4 Confirmed: WATCH the Official Announcement

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In the press announcement, Amazon Prime Video confirms that The Rings of Power Season 4 “is in pre-production and will begin filming this spring in the series’ production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK.”

The network also touted some numbers to show that Season 3 is continuing the show’s growth and impact, grabbing “33 million viewers worldwide through its first 12 days, also ranking among the Top 10 most-watched returning seasons ever. Since S3’s launch, The Rings of Power has maintained the #1 title worldwide on Prime Video, hitting #1 in 100+ countries. The Rings of Power continues to be one of the biggest entertainment drivers for new Prime membership sign-ups for Amazon, and the award-winning series has been watched by over 200 million viewers globally.”

What Will The Rings of Power Season 4 Be About?

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In a bold move, Amazon doesn’t hold back about spoiling the finale of The Rings of Power Season 3, in order to explain what we’re going to get in Season 4. (SPOILERS!) Season 3 will end with Sauron forging The One Ring that controls all the other Rings of Power given to Elves, Dwarves, and Men. The show stretched Sauron’s struggle to create the One Ring into a seasonal arc that dovetails with the Elves and their attempts to both hold back Sauron’s advancing darkness while protecting their forging secrets.

Obviously, the good guys failed on both counts. Season 4 of The Rings of Power will now cover the portion of J.R.R. Tolkein’s lore where Sauron uses the power of the One Ring to go to war against the Elves and the kingdom of Númenór. Given the five-year jump in time between Seasons 2 and 3, it wouldn’t be surprising if Season 4 plunges us into the midst of that war, when the fate of Middle-earth takes a pivotal turn when Sauron chooses a new tactic to break his enemy’s might. At this point, it feels like Season 4’s finale would be the “Fall of Númenór,” while Season 5 would end the show with the “War of the Last Alliance,” in which Sauron has the One Ring cut from his finger, destroying his physical form and bringing the Second Age of Middle-earth to an end, and seeding events for both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. That would fulfill Amazon’s original 5-season plan for The Rings of Power perfectly.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has become a defining series for Prime Video,” Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in his statement. “As Season 3 delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season Four with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien’s Second Age.”