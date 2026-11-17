Adapting a book is never an easy job. But adapting an entire book series for TV, even if it might seem less challenging because there’s more room and time to develop the story, can actually be even harder when the source material has a demanding fanbase. Staying faithful is a major concern for many people who love the books, especially when they’ve been famous around the world for decades. J. R. R. Tolkien’s work is massive, covering countless characters and different periods in Middle-earth’s history. But when it comes specifically to the Second Age, the information available isn’t always that clear, is it? Not everything that happened during that period was fully detailed by the author.

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However, we also had Peter Jackson’s iconic The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which made such an impact on cinema and pop culture that it’s hard not to hold on to what those movies showed us. So, when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made its way to TV, it was only natural that some things would feel strange to fans. Changes were necessary, but just because certain characters act differently or their story arcs don’t line up with what we saw in the films doesn’t mean they’re automatically wrong. In fact, the series is trying to open the door to a new interpretation of Tolkien’s work, and now, in Season 3, that is very important with the dynamic between Sauron (Charlie Vickers), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The Sauron, Galadriel, and Celeborn Storyline in The Rings of Power Highlights the Themes That Define the Second Age

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It’s understandable why Galadriel and Sauron’s connection bothers so many people. After all, she already has a story with Celeborn in the books, where he’s her husband, so throwing the villain into the middle of their relationship can feel like a weird choice. But we should remember that disliking a creative decision is not the same as assuming it has no purpose in the story.

Ever since Season 1, when Sauron was still going by Halbrad, we saw there was some tension between him and Galadriel that could lead to a romance. In fact, writer Gennifer Hutchison once said in an interview with SlashFilm, following the season finale, that the intention wasn’t to create that kind of relationship, but rather to build “this sort of meeting of the minds and this deep friendship.” Even so, she knew some people would interpret their dynamic as romantic, although her fellow writers weren’t quite as convinced that someone would see it that way. And at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay confirmed the new episodes could explore a love triangle, with Bower joining the cast (via Nerdist).

So, we can’t know for sure where all of this is going, but the fact is that The Rings of Power doesn’t need to make the nature of their relationship crystal clear to justify the connection between Sauron and Galadriel. And do you know why? What’s important is that the Dark Lord sees something in her that other characters might not: enormous ambition and an unwavering belief in her own ability to defeat evil, even when she doesn’t always realize she’s crossing a line. He knows he doesn’t have to convince her to become an evil person; he just needs to make her believe they could achieve something seemingly noble by working together. That’s exactly what he tries to convince her of in the Season 2 finale.

Basically, Sauron wants someone who shares his vision of how the world should work, even if that means taking away everyone else’s freedom. Galadriel almost falls into that trap, but not because she’s in love with him; it’s because, at that point, she still struggles to recognize how far her determination can take her. Her obsession with defeating the enemy is tied to her brother’s death and the destruction she’s witnessed. She has every reason to fight, but that doesn’t mean every decision she makes is necessarily the right one. That’s the vulnerability Sauron sees and tries to use to his advantage. In an exclusive interview with The Movie Blog, Vickers and Clark discuss their characters‘ relationship in a little more detail:

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And this is where Celeborn comes in and makes things more interesting. After everything that’s happened since the days when the villain was still Halbrand, Galadriel will have to deal with the consequences, and her husband could help remind her there’s a life and a set of responsibilities beyond the war against Sauron. He could also give her a chance to figure out whether they can still be the couple they once were and build the future we eventually see in LOTR.

Power, corruption, preservation, and temptation are recurring concepts throughout Tolkien’s work. In The Letters of J.R.R. Tolkien, the author explains that the Elves created the Rings because they wanted to preserve Middle-earth’s beauty and stop everything they loved from fading away. But he also warns that this desire to preserve things could turn into a desire to control everything around them. So, when we look at the dynamic between these three characters in the new season, we can see Sauron representing power and corruption, Galadriel representing temptation and transformation, and Celeborn representing preservation and personal bonds. Their storylines connect in ways that go beyond a simple love triangle.

But sure, you might still argue that none of this is faithful to Tolkien’s work, since there’s no mention of Sauron and Galadriel having such a direct connection in the past or of her being deceived by him. And then there’s her personality, which doesn’t really match the character from Jackson’s movies, for example. Well, that is character development, one of the most important parts of making a TV show. Still, this approach isn’t exactly as far-fetched as it might seem.

The Show’s Story Is Shaped by Its Own Interpretation of the Source Material

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Saying that The Rings of Power doesn’t take creative liberties would be a lie. But claiming that it makes everything up out of nowhere also means overlooking some of the things Tolkien actually wrote.

There are certainly choices worth criticizing, especially since Amazon unfortunately didn’t have the rights to The Silmarillion, Unfinished Tales, and The History of Middle-earth, all of which contain important material related to the events depicted in the show. But when it comes to Galadriel’s arc, it’s worth looking at the bigger picture. By the time Frodo meets her in LOTR, she’s already a wise and powerful figure who also understands the dangers of wanting too much power. When Frodo offers her the One Ring, Galadriel imagines what she could become if she accepted it, but ultimately turns it down. In other words, she’s not immune to temptation.

Plus, Tolkien also described the Lady of Lórien as a woman of great physical strength, athletic ability, pride, and ambition. So portraying her as a warrior in the show isn’t, by itself, a betrayal of the original material. The same goes for Sauron, who is described as a more complex character than a villain whose only goal is to destroy everything. It’s all part of character development: they evolve step by step into the figures we eventually meet in the films. They’re not the same people, with the same mindset and perspective throughout their entire lives, and if some fans kept that in mind, they might find it easier to enjoy the series.

In the end, maybe a big part of the audience is too focused on Sauron and Galadriel (and now Celeborn) as a potential romantic storyline, judging the show because of that, when it would be much more interesting to look at the bigger role their dynamic plays in the overall story. They’re growing as individual characters, but their interactions also bring out some of the most important matters in Tolkien’s universe. You don’t have to agree with the series’ approach, but seeing it from this perspective could make The Rings of Power more enjoyable.

Head down to the comments and let us know if you’re interested in seeing where the show takes these characters, or if you think The Rings of Power has gotten them wrong. Do you have any suggestions for how Season 3 could move their storylines forward?