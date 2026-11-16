The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just returned for season 3, and following the release of the first four episodes, Sauron actor Charlie Vickers has confirmed that the show is remaining loyal to a key part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s character—something that should make audiences very pleased to hear. At first, it seemed like season 3 of the show might be in a bit of a tough spot, with the critic Rotten Tomatoes score coming in as the lowest of the three seasons thus far. However, while that’s still true, the first four episodes have proven to be more of a victory with audiences. Currently, season 3 has a 68% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest audience score for the show to date.

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There are no doubt numerous reasons for that, perhaps one of which is the fact that Jamie Campbell Bower has just joined the cast this season as Celeborn, and in addition to his solid performance in the role, he comes with a built-in fanbase due to his time as Vecna/Henry Creel on Stranger Things. Yet, season 3 has also already taken some risks, and it seems to be paying off with audiences. For one, the season has already confirmed that it will finally show audiences a closer look at the One Ring, and with that comes more insight into Sauron as a character. While some have worried that this could mean major changes to this iconic character, Vickers spoke exclusively with ComicBook, assuaging these fears for fans by confirming that The Rings of Power is remaining loyal to J.R.R. Tolkien with the depiction of Sauron in one key way.

The Rings of Power Will Represent Sauron as Tolkien Intended

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From the beginning, Rings of Power has shown audiences a different side of Sauron (for one, it didn’t take long, if any time at all, for audiences to begin commenting on the fact that Sauron was a lot more attractive than they were expecting, which gave way to a deluge of hilarious memes). At times, though, this has led to concerns that the series would be trying to position Sauron as a more sympathetic or complicated character than Tolkien ever intended. When speaking about the extent to which he views Sauron as tragic, though, Vickers made it clear that audiences should have nothing to fear in this regard.

Vickers said, “I don’t necessarily think he is a tragic character in the sense that Tolkien wrote that he was meant to be, like, the embodiment of evil, as close to wholly evil as something can be. The tragedy, I think, is in the fact that from his perspective, I think he’s a bit misunderstood. He is trying to heal Middle-earth. He’s trying to make it a more harmonious place. It’s just that he has to commit a lot of really bad acts for that to be possible, from his perspective…Sauron is kind of a bit of a mythical figure, at least for Sauron in popular culture. But I’ve enjoyed exploring the fact that there’s more behind that, right? And Tolkien wrote that there was more behind that.”

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While this might seem a bit too close to sympathizing with Sauron for some, what Vickers says makes sense, and it keeps Tolkien’s original vision for the character intact, even as it may be fleshing him out more or in surprising (and perhaps, at times, controversial with some) ways. What Vickers is saying is that, yes, Sauron is still pure evil. However, he is deluded in his own vision of himself, and he thinks he is actually just misunderstood. That is, really, the makings of any good villain, so far from undermining what Tolkien saw for Sauron, Rings of Power is just bringing that concept to life.

Do you find The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s depiction of Sauron compelling? Let us know in the comments down below.