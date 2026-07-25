The Rings of Power Season 3 Release Schedule Confirms A Major Change to the Show

The return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just around the corner, with a confirmed release date of November 11 for season 3. Already, a number of exciting updates have been shared, including the news that fan-favorite Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower is joining the cast as Celeborn, the husband of Galadriel. Just this weekend, several additional updates have been announced at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), including the reveal of the new teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

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Along with the debut of the teaser at SDCC came the confirmation that season 3 will depict the forging of the One Ring, which was curiously described as “unhinged,” as well as news that the Balrog would speak in the upcoming season and would be voiced by Simon Pegg. If those many updates and announcements weren’t enough, Prime Video has now also confirmed the exact episode release schedule for The Rings of Power season 3, and it reveals that yet another change is on its way.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Schedule Is Very Different

The release schedules for The Rings of Power seasons 1 and 2 were fairly typical. Both seasons debuted with a multi-episode premiere—two episodes for season 1 and three episodes for season 2—and they then followed a weekly schedule, with one new episode dropping on Prime Video each week. The release dates for The Rings of Power season 3 are a significant departure from that tradition, however. Based on a new post on Prime Video’s Instagram account, there will only be three distinct release dates for the entire new season.

The premiere date, November 11, will include the release of the first four episodes. The following week, on November 18, episodes 5 and 6 will be released. Then, season 3 will conclude with episodes 7 and 8 on November 25. This is an unusual pattern for streaming releases even beyond The Rings of Power or Prime Video as a streamer, although, interestingly, it is very similar to the final season of Stranger Things, which saw the first four episodes released on November 26, episodes 5 through 7 released on Christmas Day, and the finale released on New Year’s Eve.

With that comparison in mind, it seems like The Rings of Power may be adjusting how it wants audiences to view the show. That is, with the final season of Stranger Things, each installment became a major fan event. Yes, that was in part because it was the end of the show, but the three unique drops of episodes made each one feel even more exciting—much more so than would have been the case with standard weekly releases.

Perhaps The Rings of Power is aiming for the same outcome, which isn’t a terrible idea, just given how the show has been received thus far. Like other Lord of the Rings projects since Peter Jackson’s beloved original trilogy of movies, the show has faced intense backlash and criticism at times. With so much to come in this new season, it makes sense for The Rings of Power to be trying something new.

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