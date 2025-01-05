The Rock Announces Plans for WWE Raw’s Netflix Premiere

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? Evidently, it’s an appearance on the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The WWE legend is joining a star-studded lineup of guests in attendance, including one of his greatest rivals, John Cena. Rock took to social media to make the announcement. He first started by praising his Polynesian culture, noting that he couldn’t wait to return to the islands of Samoa.

“… Until then, I’ll come back home to WWE tomorrow night as we make history on Netflix and begin a new and exciting era,” he wrote. “Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.”

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are battling it out in Tribal Combat for the title of “Tribal Chief” as well as the Ula Fala. Reigns was gifted the sacred necklace when his reign in WWE began but it was “stolen” from him by Sikoa. He reunited with it briefly a few months back, but was ambushed by Jacob Fatu and, eventually, the rest of the new Bloodline.

When Reigns called for Tribal Combat, he stated that he wanted both of their tribes to be there. The Rock has strongly aligned with Reigns since his return but is this where all of that unravels?

The last time The Rock was on television, he had his sights set on Cody Rhodes and Reigns at WWE Bad Blood. Reigns and Rhodes teamed with one another against the new Bloodline and Rock’s appearance seemed more about sending a message to Reigns. Now that he’s teamed with the enemy, he’s next on the chopping block. This makes a lot of sense, especially because WWE has yet to pull the trigger on the singles match between Rock and Reigns. Whether or not that happens in 2025 is the real question.

Sikoa added another stipulation to the match on the January 3rd episode of SmackDown. He wants Paul Heyman to watch over the Ula Fala for the duration of the match. If Reigns wins, he will acknowledge him as Tribal Chief and return the Ula Fala.

However, if Sikoa wins, he wants Heyman to be his Wiseman … forever. This raises the stakes greatly as Heyman has been loyal to Reigns for years. He’s seen the best and worst of his career and helped elevate him to new heights.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on WWE.