WWE Raw on Netflix: Roman Reigns Calls Move "The Biggest Deal of All Time"

WWE Monday Night Raw is packing up the moving trucks. For the first time in WWE history, the company's flagship show is leaving broadcast television to join a streaming platform. WWE Monday Night Raw landed a landmark deal with Netflix earlier this year to broadcast the longest-running weekly episodic show of all time on the streamer. The contract is valued at $500 million per year over the course of ten years. Netflix has the option to opt out after the first five years or double down and extend the partnership for another decade. WWE will be available in more homes than ever before thanks to Netflix's 277 million subscribers worldwide.

Roman Reigns Speaks On WWE's Netflix Deal

(Photo: WWE)

The Tribal Chief has addressed WWE's upcoming Netflix partnership.

Speaking at Bloomberg's New York Power Players event, Roman Reigns described WWE's $500 million/year contract with Netflix as "the biggest deal of all time."

"I think this is the biggest deal of all time, to be honest," Reigns said. "The thing that changes the whole landscape for us is that we've been on linear television for decades and we've been the leader of that, episodically. To take our program and put it on a streaming network like Netflix, it's unheard of."

Reigns has helped spearhead WWE's growth throughout its modern era. Since shifting personas from The Big Dog to The Head of the Table, Reigns has become one of WWE's biggest box office attractions of all time, regularly selling out house shows and bringing in seven figures of merchandise sales. He has done all of this on WWE SmackDown, as Reigns has been relatively exclusive to the blue brand since 2020.

Reigns has made a couple appearances on WWE Monday Night Raw over the past five years. There is no word on whether WWE plans to shift him to Monday nights once the Netflix deal kicks into place or if he will remain a cornerstone of WWE SmackDown during its return to USA Network.

"To go through our history and see where we're at now and the growth that we've had since 2020, when the world was upside down, is amazing," Reigns continued. "It's a big opportunity for us to not only showcase our product, but what we've mastered with live television."

WWE Monday Night Raw migrates to Netflix in January 2025.