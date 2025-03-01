The Rock Reveals Cody Rhodes Soul Belt and Talks to Dusty in Insane Close to SmackDown

Well, that sure was something, wasn’t it? If you tuned into tonight’s WWE SmackDown, you probably were waiting like everyone else to see how Cody Rhodes would respond to The Rock’s odd proposition from last week, which had Rock asking Rhodes not for his Title, but for his soul. Somehow tonight’s closing segment to SmackDown got even more insane thanks to The Rock, who delivered a promo from the airport as Rhodes was being bribed with the gift of a custom truck. Then Rock revealed the two weirdest parts, which were that he was wearing a Cody’s Soul weight belt all week, as well as the fact that he was evidently talking to Dusty Rhodes about his son making the right decision at Elimination Chamber. Just insane really, so let’s get into it.

Rhodes didn’t actually get a chance to respond to The Rock before Michael Cole revealed Rock had sent a gift. That’s when a custom Raptor truck was driven into the arena that featured Cody Rhodes graphics and logos all over it. Then an SUV was seen on the video screen at an airport next to a prepped plane, and it was indeed The Rock.

The Rock got out and talked about the gift for Rhodes before again mentioning how they have become friends and how they even FaceTimed this week. He also said he’s been talking to Rhodes about doing the right thing, and then like last time Rock also brought up Rhodes’ family. Rhodes clearly looked uncomfortable, but things only got weirder.

Rock then revealed that he had been wearing a weight belt all week, and this is important because Rhodes always has custom weight belts. The Rock went one step further though and had Cody’s Soul written on the weight belt, revealing he had been carrying it with him all week. Then he revealed one last detail, pointing to the date at the bottom of the belt that was the day Cody’s father passed away.

Not only did Rock have the date on the belt, but he started then talking about how he was conversing with Dusty about his son and how he was going to do the right thing and be Rock’s champion. The crowd could be heard booing at this point, and Rock just kept leaning into it. Rock then said he could give Rhodes anything he wanted, even dreams he hadn’t thought of yet, and after a few more references to Dusty, he put the belt over his shoulder and walked to the plane with it.

Rock will head to Toronto to get his answer from Rhodes at Elimination Chamber, and at this point, I really don’t know where this is headed. Rhodes is likely to reject his offer, but Rock said in a previous press conference that storylines don’t have to result in a match, which could end up taking that off the table. If that’s not in the cards, then what is the point of all this storyline-wise, as Rhodes will need a match for WrestleMania.

