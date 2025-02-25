WWE’s Bianca Belair and Naomi Just Lost the Women’s Tag Titles, and Not Why You Might Think

Play video

Last Friday’s SmackDown got the gears turning regarding Jade Cargill once more, as it was teased that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were in the parking lot at the time of Cargill’s attack, or at least when she was discovered. That would all lead to a match during tonight’s Monday Night Raw between the Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi and Morgan and Rodriguez, and by the end of the night we would have brand new Champions, though not because of the reason you might assume. Let us explain.

Belair and Naomi have been at odds with Morgan and Rodriguez over the past few weeks, and that only intensified when they were given “proof” that Morgan and Rodriguez attacked Cargill. That led to a Title match during Raw’s main event, and as you might expect, Morgan and Rodriguez got some key help.

It wasn’t Jade though, as she surprisingly did not make her return at any point during the episode or the segment. Instead, Rodriguez and Morgan got some help from Dominik Mysterio, who saved the match for the Judgement Day not once but twice. Naomi would ultimately take him out, and despite constant cheating from Rodriguez and Morgan, the two Champions would continue to keep the match alive.

That all changed though after Rodriguez threw Belair over the commentary desk and then got managed to get to her feet and help out Morgan once more. Naomi was able to hold out in the previous pin, but the next one was too much for her to overcome, and Morgan would get the winning pin, creating a massive upset.

Belair was in shock on the floor as Morgan and Rodriguez celebrated their huge win, becoming the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. What is surprising is that Cargill and her story had nothing to do with the outcome here, though it is likely to have something to do with the storyline moving forward though. Granted, the heels still won by cheating multiple times, but it was pretty normal heel tactics and nothing blatantly out of the ordinary.

As for Cargill, now the question becomes when we see her again and what happens when she returns now that the Titles have been taken. This also depends on which angle WWE pursues with the storyline as if it was truly Morgan and Rodriguez who attacked her, then Jade will likely just want revenge. That said, we could see some resentment build for Cargill, especially since it was Naomi who took her spot in the Tag Team Champs while she was away.

The other big change could be if her attacker is either Belair or Naomi. If either one of them attacked Jade, we’ll see that storyline quickly play out and likely form a rivalry leading into WrestleMania. If that turns out to be the case, we’ll also likely see someone pushed into a full-heel role moving forward, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

What did you think of Raw and the Title change? Let us know in the comments and you talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!