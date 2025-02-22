WWE Fans Divided Over The Rock’s Insane SmackDown Promo

Play video

The Rock had a lot to say during his appearance on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, and after delivering some good news for New Orleans first, he then invited Cody Rhodes to the ring and layed out a plan to make him an even bigger star and Champion, as long as Rhodes would be “his” Champion. After telling him he’d be at Elimination Chamber to get his answer, The Rock revealed that he didn’t want Rhodes’ Championship, but his soul, and as you might expect, that sent fans reeling as they tried to process a nearly 30-minute promo and everything it entitled. Fans are still trying to figure out exactly what Rock meant by all that, and overall the insanity of the promo is getting a wild reaction.

@waldersports.bsky.social wrote, “I’m still trying to figure out what The Rock rambled about for half an hour. He wants to be brothers with Cody Rhodes, who got invited to watch Moana 2, and may have to sell his soul so he can get more Instagram followers. What the actual f***.” Some, like @jackwannan.bsky.social, are actually still trying to figure out what the offer was, writing, “WHAT EVEN WAS THE OFFER?!?!?”

Others are focusing on what this could mean for WrestleMania 41, with @BThomps81 writing, “So, is this where they set up The Rock vs Cody Rhodes at #WrestleMania? If so, NO ONE wants to see that.” Meanwhile @markwil0105 digs the idea, writing, “Am I the only one that liked this segment? I do get the vibe Rock is trying to turn Cody Rhodes into a bad guy and sell his sole to join the rock. What if this leads to Cody turning heel at Mania against John Cena? #SmackDown”.

@BradWardFight seconds the idea, writing, “The Rock is coming to #WWEChamber to see Cody Rhodes. The Rock vs Cody Rhodes vs ???? at #Wrestlemania perhaps THIS IS ABSOLUTE CINEMA. #Smackdown”. Then @gameofinnings found a perfect Speed video to showcase how they’re feeling, writing, “Me after Watching The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment on #SmackDown”.

@JasonNtez found a brilliant image of Roman Reigns to showcase their thoughts, writing,” I basically just watched The Rock try convincing Cody Rhodes to join the illuminati live #SmackDown” Then @Bukkiah892 wrote, “@WWE bruh. That was like….damn near 30 minutes of nothing. Wtf even was that promo. The Rock thinking he Shang Tsung wanting souls and shiiii. GTFO. Wasting my damn time with that boring rambling. And Cody Rhodes just standing there like…Smackdown #Wrestlemania”.

Fans seem to be divided, with some sold on what could come from it and others clearly not invested. We’ll have to wait until Elimination Chamber to see what the next chapter of this story holds. Let us know what you thought of it all in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!