Two of ABC’s flagship drama series have been renewed for new seasons. On Wednesday, it was announced that both The Rookie and The Good Doctor have been picked up for the 2022-2023 season, sending the shows into their fifth and sixth seasons, respectively. They are the latest series to be renewed by ABC, in addition to mainstays Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, as well as freshman comedy series Abbott Elementary. The news of The Rookie‘s renewal is particularly interesting, especially as the network is planning for a spinoff series, which would follow the FBI and star Niecy Nash, and is being set up in a two-episode backdoor pilot of the flagship show’s fourth season.

The Rookie follows John Nolan, a forty year old newly divorced man from Pennsylvania, who, after inadvertently helping police officers during a bank robbery, moves to Los Angeles to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). After graduating from the Police Academy as the oldest rookie on the force, Nolan must navigate the dangerous, unpredictable nature of his job and is determined to make it in his new career despite the challenges. The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers.

The Good Doctor follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled past. He relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

The Rookie currently airs Sundays on ABC, while The Good Doctor airs Mondays on ABC.