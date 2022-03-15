ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV’s biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS’ Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.

The announcement was made via a social media post by the official Abbott Elementary accounts, using a memo from the desk of Principal Ava Coleman, one of the characters on the show. Abbott Elementary is filmed in a mockumentary style, much like the office, and Ava’s note explains that she has hired the camera crew to return to the school next year. You can check out the official announcement below!

Fresh off Ava Coleman's desk 😌 pic.twitter.com/6ZJjvScJkl — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 14, 2022

“The camera crew I hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star. I mean are we surprised? No, we’re not,” the note reads. “With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”

Abbott Elementary was created by comedian Quinta Brunson, who based the series on her mother’s work as a longtime educator and named it after her own sixth grade teacher. Bruson also writes, executive produces, and stars in the series as Janine Teagues, a second-year teacher that wears her heart on her sleeve. She’s joined in the cast by Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The series premiered on ABC in December with just one episode, the second not arriving until a couple of weeks later. After delivering steady ratings for most of its season, and seeing big gains in on-demand and streaming viewership, Abbott Elementary went on another small hiatus a couple of weeks ago. The next episode, “Open House,” will air on March 22nd.

What have you thought about Abbott Elementary‘s first season? Are you glad to see it renewed for Season 2? Let us know in the comments!