The Sandman Season 2: Neil Gaiman Teases New Members of The Endless

Netflix has been putting out hit after hit this year with projects like their most recently released series, Wednesday, Stranger Things, and even The Sandman. The latter of which has had a rough time in development after numerous projects were put on hold until Netflix picked up a series that had Neil Gaiman attached. It was recently announced that The Sandman would get a second season after it was believed that the series would be canceled. Now, Gaiman is teasing the second season of the series. Netflix hosted a panel at CCXP Brazil where they showed a video of Gaiman, and he teased that fans could expect to see new members of The Endless including Delirium.

"Hola Brazil. I wish I was there. I love Brazil so much. We have things coming for you in season two. We have more members of The Endless coming including the youngest member of The Endless. Don't tell anybody, but it's Delirium."

The Sandman is the first project based on the character to ever make it out of the development stage. There was a film developed, with Joseph Gordon Levitt attached to star. Previously, Gaiman revealed while talking with Entertainment Weekly why he refused to come aboard previous Sandman projects.

"I had refused to get involved," Gaiman said of previous adaptations, most recently one with Joseph Gordon-Levitt attached to both direct and star in. "I'd refused to write them; I refused to be the executive producer. I wouldn't do it because I knew that if I did, I would lose the only power that I had, which was to be able to speak out against a bad Sandman movie. Fortunately, Sandman was just too expensive for anybody to justify making. And if you're trying to make a Sandman movie, the first question is, what do you throw out? Because Sandman, by the time it was finished, is 3,000 pages of comic. So what is your movie then?"

Gaiman went on to recall some of the bad adaptations that almost happened, including a version from Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary that was over as soon as he pitched it to the heads of Warner Bros. He also spoke about a version from producer Jon Peters (of Kevin Smith's Superman movie with a giant spider fame), adding: "There was a version of the script, and I'll never forget the first line: 'A-ha, foolish mortals! As if your puny weapons could hurt me, the mighty Lord of Dreams, the Sandman!' And it got worse from there."

Tom Sturridge leads the all-star cast for the series playing the titular character and Lord of Dreams. He stars alongside Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, .and as Dream's siblings, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death.

The first season of the series is now streaming on Netflix.

