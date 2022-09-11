The Santa Clauses Confirms Another Key Character is Returning

It wouldn't be a Disney+ series without a star-studded ensemble, and The Santa Clauses is living up to the hype. In addition to Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchel returning as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, it was previously revealed David Krumholtz's Bernard the Elf would also appear in the series. Now, show executives have confirmed another major star is returning.

During a spotlight panel Saturday night at D23 Expo, it was revealed Eric Lloyd's Charle, the son of Allen's character, would also make a return. It's unclear how big of a role he'll have in the series. It was also mentioned during the panel the show could extended beyond limited series status with more seasons potentially be possible.

Lloyd has appeared in each of the franchises three films as Charlie Calvin. Krumholtz, on the other hand, is returning after skipping out on The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

"Bernard was [originally] in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work," the actor told Vulture of the third film. "And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn't in good conscience do it. The third one, I've tried to watch. It's not the same. I think the first two are really special."

The Santa Clauses reunites Allen with his Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner. In addition to starring, Allen is executive producing with Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker (1994's The Santa Clause), and Rick Messina (2002's The Santa Clause 2, Allen's Jungle 2 Jungle). Jason Winer (Modern Family, Single Parents) wrote, directed, and executive produced the series for Disney's 20th Television.

Episodes of The Santa Clauses are streaming this holiday season on Disney+. Sign up for the Disney+ streaming service here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.