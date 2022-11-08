The Santa Clauses: Cast, Date, and Everything to Know

Santa Claus is comin' to Disney+. Tim Allen's Santa returns in The Santa Clauses, the ho-ho-hotly anticipated original limited series streaming this holiday season. Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin (Allen) first put on the suit to become the jolly big guy in 1994's The Santa Clause — returning to town in 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and seeking his Santa replacement. "For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Scott/Santa says in the trailer before beginning a life south of the North Pole.

Make your list and check it twice: here's everything to know about The Santa Clauses on Disney+.

The Santa Clauses Release Date

A two-episode premiere of The Santa Clauses is streaming November 16th on Disney+, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.

The Santa Clauses Episodes Schedule



There are six episodes of The Santa Clauses, which will begin streaming with "Chapter One: Good to Ho" and "Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause" on November 16th. The Santa Clauses episodes schedule is below:



"Chapter One" and "Chapter Two": Wednesday, November 16th

"Chapter Three": Wednesday, November 23rd

"Chapter Four": Wednesday, November 30th

"Chapter Five": Wednesday, December 7th

"Chapter Six" (Finale): Wednesday, December 14th

The Santa Clauses Cast



The cast of The Santa Clauses includes Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus, Austin Kane as Cal "Buddy" Calvin, and Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin. Original Santa Clause trilogy cast members Eric Lloyd and David Krumholtz guest star, reprising their roles as Scott's son Charlie and Head Elf Bernard, respectively.

(Photo: Disney+)

The new cast of characters features Kal Penn as Simon Choksi, a devoted single father and ambitious game inventor who takes a life-changing trip to the North Pole with his daughter Grace, played by Rupali Redd. Rounding out the cast is Devin Bright as Santa's trusted right-hand elf Noel, and Matilda Lawler as North Pole Chief of Staff elf Betty. NFL superstar Peyton Manning cameos in The Santa Clauses as himself, who interviews for the new Santa.

Is Eric Lloyd in The Santa Clauses?



After a smaller role in 2006's Escape Clause, Eric Lloyd returns to guest star as Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clauses. The actor's most recent film credit is Chromeskull: Laid to Rest 2 in 2011, and TV roles in episodes of About Abby, Xander Falls, True Perfection, and Comic Conventions. Lloyd opened post-production music and film space Lloyd Production Studios in 2015.

What Is The Santa Clauses About?



Disney describes The Santa Clauses: "After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his

family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a

worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband."

Where to Watch Tim Allen's Santa Clause Movies

The Santa Clause (1994), The Santa Clause 2 (2002), and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) are available to stream on Disney+ with a subscription. The Santa Clause trilogy is available to rent or purchase digitally on retailers Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, and YouTube.

Watch The Santa Clauses Trailer



The Santa Clauses is streaming November 16th on Disney+. See the Disney+ holidays 2022 streaming guide.