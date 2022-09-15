The Santa Clauses Trailer Reveals Bernard the Elf's Return

The most beloved elf in The Santa Clause franchise is finally returning to action this year. Bernard, the head elf played by David Krumholtz, played a key role in the first two films of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause trilogy. However, he was absent from the third movie in the series, which disappointed plenty of fans. Not to worry, though, Krumholtz is back for the new Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, reuniting Bernard with Santa and the rest of the Claus/Calvin family.

Krumholtz had previously confirmed Bernard's return on social media, but the official teaser trailer released during D23 this past weekend shows the elf on-screen once again. Take a look in the trailer below!

Tim Allen is reprising the role of Scott Calvin/Santa in The Santa Clauses, with Elizabeth Mitchell returning as Mrs. Claus. Eric Lloyd is also making a return to the franchise, reprising his role as Santa's son, Charlie.

Why Wasn't Bernard in The Santa Clause 3?

Fans were disappointed when The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause arrived in theaters back in 2006 and Bernard was nowhere to be found. Krumholtz recently told Vulture that he opted not to do the movie because the script didn't do the character justice.

"Bernard was [originally] in the third movie. They sent me the script, I had a pretty significant role. We did work out the schedule, which was going to be hellish on me, but I was going to make it work," Krumholtz explained. "And it was all set to go. But I would say that the character got devalued a little bit and I couldn't in good conscience do it. The third one, I've tried to watch. It's not the same. I think the first two are really special."

When Does The Santa Clauses Arrive on Disney+?

The Santa Clauses is obviously going to be released during the holiday season, but it's actually arriving on Disney+ a little bit sooner than some might expect. The series is set to premiere on the streaming service on November 16th.

Are you looking forward to seeing the return of The Santa Clause later this year? Let us know in the comments!